Kristin Cavallari is taking a very serious approach to her relationship with Mark Estes. So serious, in fact, that the 37-year-old reality star is considering having more children with her 24-year-old boyfriend.

Cavallari already shares three kids with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 — but considering her much younger beau wants to one day be a dad too, she hasn't taken the idea of having future kids off the table.

"The one thing, I'm not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over," she shared on Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast. "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

Kristin Cavallari

When her bestie, Justin Anderson, asks whether The Hills alum is seriously considering having another child, Cavallari replied, "Yeah, I have to. It's become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say… If it's gonna last, I would have to have a kid. I'm good at making babies. Why stop now?"

The romance has become so serious, in fact, that Cavallari has even talked to her three kids about the idea of introducing a new sibling into the mix.

"I've been talking to my kids too, all of my kids have been like, 'Yes, do it!'" she shared.

Though she admitted that the idea of starting over with a newborn feels like "a lot," Cavallari noted that there are some benefits to the big age gap.

"My kids are old enough where they could help. That would be nice," she explained. "If I had another one, obviously, it would be my last, so I would really just take it all in and enjoy it. I did that with Saylor because I thought she would be my last, but I think it would be different now. Because I had all three of mine so close together, it was pure chaos. I blacked out for those years. I don't even remember it. Whereas now I would enjoy it."

She added of her TikTok star boyfriend, that she felt he would be a "hands-on" dad and that she didn't want to "rob him" of the opportunity to parent his own child.

The couple went public with their relationship in February while on a trip to Mexico. Cavallari has since opened up more about the romance on her podcast, even inviting Estes and the rest of his TikTok group, the Montana Boyz, on as guests.

"It does just keep getting better and better, and every time I hang out with him I just like him more and more," Cavallari shared of Estes. "He's sweet to me. He's so f**king sweet to my kids."

Prior to meeting Estes, Cavallari spoke with ET back in September about what she was looking for in a partner.

"I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, they're great, but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, no!" she explained to ET. "And that's the biggest part of my life. I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone."

Since her 2020 split from Cutler, Cavallari has been romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye, Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, country singer Chase Rice, and more.

