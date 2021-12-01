Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande share more than just amazing vocal ability. On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, guest host Jay Leno asked Chenoweth about her experience going on double-dates with the newly married pop star.

"With other partners, yeah, we had some dates," Chenoweth shared of the outings with Grande, who she's known since the "Positions" singer was just 10-years-old. "We just go, and we like bowling, we like truffle pizza from Craig's here in L.A."

Last month, Chenoweth shared her excitement for Grande's upcoming role in Wicked. Hours after news that Grande was cast in Universal's big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical made headlines, Chenoweth reacted with the sweetest Instagram post.

"I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud," Chenoweth wrote alongside a tweet from Grande in 2011 in which she stated she hoped to someday play the role and an adorable throwback photo of the two from after the pop star saw her perform on Broadway when she was a kid. "From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role."

"Congratulations @arianagrande!" Chenoweth added before giving a shoutout to Cynthia Erivo who will star alongside Grande in the highly-anticipated film. "The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!"

Grande was moved by the tribute, sharing her thanks to the 53-year-old actress in the comments section. "Words don’t suffice," she wrote. "I love you more than i can say, i always have and always will. and her. thank you for holding my hand."

Chenoweth, of course, knows a little something about playing Glinda, a role in which she first originated on Broadway in 2003 alongside Idina Menzel who played Elphaba.

That's not the only sweet exchange the pair have had in recent months. In October, Grande shared some important advice the Broadway star gave her that shaped the way she looks at her career and life, while making her debut on The Voice, where Chenoweth served as the celeb Battle Rounds advisor for Team Ari.

"When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value?'" the 28-year-old recalled to Chenoweth. "As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

"Now, when I’m writing songs, or performing songs, if I’m gonna do a run, I want to make sure that it adds value and that it has intention,” Grande continued, reiterating, "That changed my entire life. I’ve never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I’m literally eating my breakfast, like, 'Does this add value?'"

