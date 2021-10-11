'The Voice' Season 21 Teams: Watch All of the Battle Round Performances!
The Voice season 21 is underway and the coaches are here to win!
Following the Blind Audition rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are taking their teams to the Battle Rounds, pairing up their powerful performers for a coach's choice duet and making the tough decisions about who gets to move on to the Knockouts and who's going home.
Each coach also has one save (for a member of their own team) and one steal (to use on another coach's eliminated singer) that they can use to their advantage during the battles. They'll also have the help of their celebrity advisors in this round: Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, Camila Cabello for Team Legend and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake.
ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.
"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."
"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."
"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."
As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.
"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."
Follow along with the results of the Battle Rounds below to keep track of your favorite singers as they head towards the Knockouts!
TEAM BLAKE
Peedy Chavis
Wendy Moten
Lana Scott
Hailey Green
Carson Peters
Kaitlyn Velez
Berritt Haynes
Clint Sherman
Manny Keith
Libianca
Tommy Edwards
ELIMINATED:
The Joy Reunion (eliminated during Battle Rounds)
TEAM ARIANA
Katie Rae
Bella DeNapoli (saved during Battle Rounds)
David Vogel
Katherine Ann Mohler
Vaughn Mugol
Jim and Sasha Allen
Raquel Trinidad
Hailey Mia
Ryleigh Plank
Sophia Bromberg
KCK3
ELIMINATED:
Chavon Rodgers - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Samuel Harness
Jonathan Mouton
Jack Rogan
Joshua Vacanti
Paris Winningham
Keilah Grace
Samara Brown
Janora Brown
Sabrina Dias
Brittany Bree
Shadale
ELIMINATED:
KJ Jennings - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Kinsey Rose (saved during Battle Rounds)
Jeremy Rosado
Jershika Maple
Carolina Alonso
Gymani
Holly Forbes
The Cunningham Sisters
Xavier Cornell
Wyatt Michael
Aaron Hines
Parker McKay
The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.
