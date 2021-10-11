The Voice season 21 is underway and the coaches are here to win!

Following the Blind Audition rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are taking their teams to the Battle Rounds, pairing up their powerful performers for a coach's choice duet and making the tough decisions about who gets to move on to the Knockouts and who's going home.

Each coach also has one save (for a member of their own team) and one steal (to use on another coach's eliminated singer) that they can use to their advantage during the battles. They'll also have the help of their celebrity advisors in this round: Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, Camila Cabello for Team Legend and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake.

ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

Follow along with the results of the Battle Rounds below to keep track of your favorite singers as they head towards the Knockouts!

TEAM BLAKE

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

To say it’s an honor to have you on Team Blake would be the understatement of the century! Damn proud of you Berritt! #TeamBlake#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/F90AVegHlX — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 29, 2021

Clint Sherman

Let’s go win this thing for your brown eyed girl Clint! #TeamBlake#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/1KkYzO5QUt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 29, 2021

Manny Keith

Libianca

Tommy Edwards

ELIMINATED:

The Joy Reunion (eliminated during Battle Rounds)

TEAM ARIANA

Katie Rae

Bella DeNapoli (saved during Battle Rounds)

David Vogel

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3

ELIMINATED:

Chavon Rodgers - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Samuel Harness

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

Sabrina Dias

So excited to work with an artist who sings in different languages! Welcome @sabrinadiasmusi#TeamLegend#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/A96w2AuZWh — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 5, 2021

Brittany Bree

Shadale

ELIMINATED:

KJ Jennings - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose (saved during Battle Rounds)

Jeremy Rosado

Jershika Maple

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

