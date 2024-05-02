Kristin Davis is fresh faced and ready to get back into character! The 59-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off both her new haircut and a fresh makeup-free look.

The Sex and the City alum looked gorgeous almost a year after sharing she had her facial fillers dissolved.

"I have done fillers and it's been good, and I’ve done fillers and it's been bad," Davis revealed to The Telegraph. "I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly."

Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That.' - Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In June 2023, Davis spoke with ET about her new outlook on her appearance.

"I don't have to look like how I used to look. When I look in the mirror, I try to remind myself not to see the deficits, you know, because that's how we're programmed to see," she told ET at the time. "Like, you can't not age. The only way you cannot age is to not be alive, which is not something that I want to happen, obviously. So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and sometimes I just have to get out of my own head and take a walk."

Wednesday was also a special day for the actress as she shared a photo of the first script for And Just Like That season 3 from the cast's table read on her Instagram Story. The Sex and the City reboot isn't expected to return to Max until 2025 after wrapping season 2 in 2023.

In addition to Davis returning as Charlotte York, Sarah Jessica Parker will be back as Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon will return as Miranda Hobbes. A new addition to the cast will be Rosie O'Donnell, who shared her own script in the role of Mary, revealing that the first episode is titled, "Outlook Good."

