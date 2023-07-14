Kristin Davis can't completely relate to her iconic character, Charlotte York Goldenblatt. The Sex and the City staple opened up on the Best Friend Energy podcast about the ways in which she is similar and very different to the preppy New Yorker.

"Essence of my personality is the same because I think after 25 years, how could it not be, you know what I mean?" the 58-year-old And Just Like That star said of Charlotte, before adding, "We have very different lifestyles. You know, I'm not married. I've never been married. It's not my thing. I was never focused on it."

The podcasts co-hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, mentioned that while marriage might not be Davis' "thing," it certainly was always at the forefront of Charlotte's mind.

"I know, and that took some acting, let me tell you," Davis quipped of her lovesick character.

And while she isn't interested in a real-life wedding, she did highlight Charlotte's first wedding to Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) as one of her favorite moments from the franchise.

"I'm not really a wedding girl, but Charlotte loved it, so I loved it," Davis shared.

Of course, Charlotte and Trey ultimately didn't work out, but these days the preppy Upper East Sider is happily married to Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler).

As for Davis, she has been romantically linked in the past to Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, and writer Aaron Sorkin, but has never publicly been engaged or married. She adopted daughter Gemma Rose Davis in 2011 and son Wilson in 2018.

Shearer and Teplin noted that many believe a person is a combination of two of the original SATC characters, and Davis categorized herself as a Charlotte and a Carrie.

Carrie Bradshaw is, of course, portrayed by Davis' longtime friend and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker and Davis have reprised their roles for the Max spin-off, And Just Like That, alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and a cast of newcomers. And while she is not returning in a recurring capacity, even Kim Cattrall is making a cameo in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That, briefly reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones.

"We know people miss her. We get it. You know, we wanted to kind of acknowledge them and try to give them what they want within the story and the situation that we're in," Davis told ET last month. "And so that seemed the solution, you know, in terms of like, people come and go in your life. Maybe people move or they get married or whatever it is that happens that changes their circumstance, but that doesn't mean that you're not friends or that you're not connected still."

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

