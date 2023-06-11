Kristin Davis is getting candid about the pressure entertainers feel to both look younger and age with grace -- and how online critics will never truly be satisfied.

Davis -- who is set to reprise her Sex and the City character, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, yet again in the forthcoming second season of the revival series And Just Like That... -- recently opened up in a new interview with The Telegraph and explained the contradictory expectations from fans and the public.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," Davis, 58, shared. "The internet wants you to -- but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."

Davis didn't shy away from talking about getting work done -- including Botox on her forehead and, later, fillers, with varying degrees of success.

"I have done fillers and it's been good, and I’ve done fillers and it's been bad," she explained. "I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly."

"I have shed tears about it," she admitted. "It's very stressful... You're trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong -- [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face."

Davis said in the interview that she had gotten some work done on her lips, and didn't realize that it didn't look great until some of her more outspoken friends decided to be frank with her.

"No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time," Davis said. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually."

"The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror," she added. "Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max. All seasons of Sex and the City are currently streaming on Max.

