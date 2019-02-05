Late actor Kristoff St. John will soon be making his final appearance on The Young and the Restless.

The soap opera star was filming the long-running CBS daytime drama when he was found at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday. His final posthumous appearance is set to air on Wednesday.

The Young and the Restless also announced that they plan to air a special tribute to St. John's life and memory on Friday, Feb. 8.

St. John starred on the series as Neil Winters for over a quarter of a century, during which time he was nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, winning two. Earlier in his career, he was nominated for two additional Daytime Emmys for his role on the soap series Generations.

St. John’s attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed the news of his death to ET on Sunday.

The Young and the Restless mourned St. John's death in a statement, sharing, "The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person."

"For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him," the statement continued. "On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones."

St. John leaves behind a fiance, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, and two children, Paris and Lola St. John. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died of a reported suicide at a mental health facility in 2014.

St. John's final episode of The Young and the Restless airs Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

