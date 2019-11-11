Following his win against Logan Paul at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night, Olajide "KSI" Olatunji is dishing on whether Paul will get another chance to try and beat him, whom he might fight next and his plans for a “monster” celebration in Las Vegas.

ET Live caught up with the YouTube star and musician via FaceTime on Monday, as he addressed whether he and Paul may go head-to-head again.

“I feel like it’s over because he had two chances to beat me,” he said. “I was a champion. He had a chance to beat me last year -- he didn’t. He had a chance to beat me the year -- still didn’t, so it’s done right now. I feel like it’s finished.”



However, that doesn’t mean that KSI won’t consider taking on Logan’s brother, Jake Paul. Following Saturday’s fight, Jake took to social media to share his desire to “avenge” his brother by taking on KSI himself.

“Obviously, I know Jake wants to avenge his bro,” said KSI, speaking to ET from the set of his new music video. “But I think with Jake, he needs to fight Gib before he comes at me. You can’t just come at the champion instantly. That’s not how it works. As a pioneer [and] the person leading the way, I get to decide, so right now, I’m just going to get everyone to wait till I’m ready and then we’ll go from there.”

“Right now, I want to just enjoy myself,” KSI added. “I don’t want to rush into anything. I’ve got a lot of things planned music-wise and YouTube-wise, so I want to put the boxing on the backburner for a bit. I’ve worked hard, man, so I want to go to the Maldives and just enjoy myself, then give it a few months and we’ll see.”



Before he takes some time out to relax following the “sleepless nights, sweat, blood, tears” involved in his training, KSI is headed to Las Vegas to let loose and celebrate the win in epic style.

“We’re going to go crazy, trust me!” he said. “We’re going to have a monster celebration.”

If and when KSI does return to the ring, there’s one person he has no plans to fight -- Justin Bieber. The pop star’s name has come up as a suggested opponent, and Bieber was even at Saturday’s event, but KSI doesn’t see any reason to take on the singer.

“I just think that’s a stupid fight because I’d slap him,” he said, implying that a slap would be all it would take for him to beat Bieber. “It’s pointless!”

See more on KSI below.

