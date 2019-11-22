After his defeat of Logan Paul in the boxing ring earlier this month, KSI headed to a Mad Max-inspired apocalyptic warehouse for the music video for his song, "Down Like That."

ET's Denny Directo spoke with KSI, S-X, Lil Baby and Rick Ross about coming together for the song.

For KSI, getting to work with legendary rapper Rick Ross was "a dream come true."

"To manage to get him to come through, it's ridiculous," KSI said. "It's mad to just have this come together."

"I came here as a YouTuber, and I started from gaming, and then to be able to get to this point, it's unreal," the British entertainer shared. "But it's hard work, man, to get to that stage, and now I'm just reaping the rewards."

As for Ross' involvement, the best-selling rapper and record exec said it's "really exciting" to get to work with KSI, who he said was like "the future of boxing and entertainment coming together."

"This younger generation really tuned into him," Ross said of KSI's monumental popularity on YouTube and social media. "So I'm happy to be a part of it."

As for the "Down Like That" music video itself, KSI teased that fans can expect a "post-apocalyptic vibe," and that means motorcycles, burned out cars and trash can fires, with a dusty grunge aesthetic.

"We just wanted it to look cool as hell," KSI explained. "Nothing too crazy, but something that people will watch and be like, 'Yeah, this is sick.'"

With the release of "Down Like That", it seems like the new year is set to be big for everyone involved in the project, and for S-X, that means a whole lot of music for his fans.

"You're going to hear a lot more, for sure," he shared.

"I'm looking for 2020 to be my best year yet," Lil Baby added, smiling.

