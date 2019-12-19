Get ready for a heartwarming new story from the minds behind The Big Sick and Master of None! Little America, a new Apple TV+ series executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (The Office), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alan Yang (Master of None), Sian Heder (Orange Is the New Black) and more, has released its first trailer.

The anthology series will tell eight different stories and is based on true immigrant stories told in Epic Magazine.

"I'm going to America. I'm going to be a Hollywood star," one man proudly declares.

And it seems each person and family has their own ideas about "making it" in America.

"Everyone here is sad," one woman says.

"That's everywhere, isn't it? At least here they give you all you-can-eat shrimp!" her date quips.

Nanjiani, who previously wrote The Big Sick with his wife Gordon, tweeted about the new series on Thursday, writing, "Very proud of this show."

Gordon previously tweeted about the show, writing, "We're very happy about this and can't wait until season one drops January 17th!!!"

We’re very happy about this and can’t wait until season one drops January 17th!!! https://t.co/TPZNZlPuFJ — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) December 12, 2019

Little America premieres Jan. 17 on Apple TV+.

