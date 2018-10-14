Back in March, fans got a glimpse of Alex Rodriguez coming out to a baseball field to give some pointers to the Kardashian-Jenner family ahead of a charity softball game. And on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans got a chance to see how that match went.

To put it delicately, not well.

The friendly charity game was held to raise money for the Watts Community Center, which Kris Jenner nobly decided to devote her time and interest in. The match pitted the Kardashian family -- including Kim, Kourtney, a then-pregnant Khloe, Kris and Kendall -- against family friend Tito Jackson and his family, who agreed to participate as a favor and in the name of charity.

While the Kardashians were sure they were going to win, they wanted to absolutely cement their upper hand by calling in Rodriguez (which feels a little like cheating, but whatever) to be their coach.

Despite his best efforts, however, it turns out the Kardashian-Jenner family are just absolutely flat-out terrible at baseball.

As Jonathan Cheban called the game from the announcer's booth (while slurping down an unsettling array of junk foods), Tito's Team, which was Jackson's official team name, absolutely owned the Calabasas Peaches -- which the Kardashians named their team as an homage to the Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own.

For almost the entire game, the Kardashians could not get a hit to save their lives. The score went from 2-0 in favor of the Jacksons to 4-0 and then 7-0 before the Kardashians magically found it within themselves to rally.

And then they still lost.

However, with the ultimate goal of raising money for charity still be fulfilled, there really were no winners or losers. However, the Jackson family definitely were more winners than the Kardashians.

For a look at A-Rod's coaching efforts -- which he shared photos of to Instagram back in March -- check out the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

