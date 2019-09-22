This Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Corey Gamble pitted against Scott Disick in a screaming fight about how to discipline Scott's daughter, Penelope.

The drama unfolded during a family dinner at Nobu-- which included Scott, Kourtney Kardashian, Corey, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West and Jonathan Cheban. Kourtney revealed that she no longer had a nanny for 7-year-old Penelope after the little girl apparently scratched and bit her previous nanny.

"P can be out of control," Kourtney revealed. "I think she blacks out and does these things."

In response, Corey asked if she felt it was okay to hit Penelope when she was acting out like that, which was a suggestion Kourtney strongly rejected.

"No, but you could also say something to her, in the moment," Kourtney offered.

The conversation regarding ways to appropriately curb Penelope's behavior in the future was already tense, but things reached a real boiling point when Corey said, "If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**."

The words shook and angered Scott, who asked, visibly upset, "My daughter? My little daughter?!”

Corey stood by his stance, saying he'd give Penelope "a spanking for sure," and that "whippin’ is that discipline!"

As Kourtney, Kim and Kris sat around the table quietly, Scott yelled, "Don’t ever talk about a child like that!"

Corey became increasingly more incensed, yelling, “Motherf**ker, what you talking about?!”

"Get the f**k outta here!" Scott yelled back, after standing up from the table.

The tension around the table continued to grow as the talk about disciple went on, until Corey asked, "If your kid scratched me in the face, you don’t think they deserve to be popped?"

"Not at all," Kourtney shot back.

Eventually, Kris tried to ease the situation between her daughter and Corey, by claiming that Corey didn't mean his comments literally and would never actually hurt Penelope.

In a way, Kourtney said she agreed with her mom, explaining, "Because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f**king issue!"

Kourtney, Scott and Kim -- with Cheban in tail -- then left the dinner, leaving Kris and Corey alone, and Kris wiping tears from her eyes over the drama. It looks like this is yet another rift between her long-time boyfriend and her kids.

Later in the episode, Kourtney and Corey met up again to try and talk things out, although it didn't seem to solve their problems.

Kourney told Corey, "We are never going to agree," when it comes to how to raise or punish their kids, but that she doesn't want to not be able to bring her kids over to their grandmother's house "because I feel uncomfortable" with Corey around. However, Corey stressed, again, that he has no intention to "to discipline her kids" in any way.

"I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that’s my opinion," Corey shared in a solo interview, adding that he just feels that kids should appreciate that actions have consequences.

Corey added that he hopes "everyone can move on" from the disagreement.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

