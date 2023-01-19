Shopping

Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Home and Fashion Favorites on Amazon: 12 Products We're Adding to Cart

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Kyle Richards Shared Her Cozy Fashion Favorites
We must admit: Our favorite Real Housewives have serious style. 

From their stylish outfits to their expertly decorated lavish homes, they keep it oh-so glam. While most of us don't carry around high-fashion designer wallets and a budget to match, today we can all shop like reality star Kyle Richards, thanks to Amazon.

Actress Kyle Richards (of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) took to Amazon Live's Shoppable Livestream today, January 19 to share her favorite things to shop this winter. Richard explained what to expect from this bespoke shopping experience, "I’m excited to share with you today some things I really love. Stuff that I consider cozy stuff for being at home." 

Richards' stream on Amazon focused on "Cozy Comforts," highlighting her favorite products to stay warm and relaxed this winter. Top pieces include a trendy fluffy bucket hat, super comfy UGG slippers and soft, plush duvets. She also shared practical items like a humidifier to help you combat winter dryness and aromatherapy steamers for relaxing in the shower.  We wouldn't expect anything less than posh, stylish clothing and decor picks from the reality star, and perhaps the best part about these picks is that they're affordable — and accessible — thanks to Amazon.

We've gathered some of the best products from Richard's stream that you'll want to check out for yourself. Below shop her top selection in fashion, home decor and kitchenware.

Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Bucket hats have been all the rage this winter and we love this fluffy option suggested by Richards. Get it in sleek white or several other color and pattern choices. 

$23$20
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Another fluffy option, these pillow covers create a cozy atmosphere in any living room. If white pillows don't work with your lifestyle, you can also grab the covers in grey and pink.

$22$17
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles

Leave it to a Real Housewife to pick a solid candle! With notes of fresh cream and bourbon, this three-wick Madagascar Vanilla candle will have your space smelling wonderful. The long-lasting candle can burn for up to 50 hours. 

$23
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

You thought a steaming hot shower on a cold day was already a luxury, but try taking it up a notch with these shower steamers. Packed with six aromatherapy melts, you'll get relaxing scents like lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint.

$25$20
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

You won't have to worry about a dry home filled with static this winter when using this humidifier. The large-sized humidifier can work for 25 hours without needing a refill. 

$50$34
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper

Not only are these cozy UGGs the perfect house shoes, but right now they're also 30% off. 

$100$70
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask

Dealing with dry winter skin? Try Farmacy's Honey Potion Plus Face Mask that uses honey and royal jelly to help soothe and hydrate skin.

$41
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover

Just imagine how comfy and cozy you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. If khaki isn't your color of choice, the fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$60$54
WITH COUPON
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Drinking a hot beverage on a cold day is always a race against the clock. If you want your coffee to stay warm, try this smart mug with a heated base.

$125
Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

Serve tea in style with this glass tea pot. It comes with two blooming teas for a gorgeous and satisfying drink.

$35$30
Fenghuang Ceramic Diffuser for Essential Oils
Fenghuang Ceramic Diffuser for Essential Oils
Fenghuang Ceramic Diffuser for Essential Oils

For relaxation and a fragrant home, check out this gorgeous essential oils diffuser. The handmade ceramic diffuser operates almost silently.

$31
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants on a winter day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.

$32$30

