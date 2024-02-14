Kyle Richards' marital problems with Mauricio Umanksy are continuing. On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle opened up about her therapy sessions with her husband, revealing what she's not willing to compromise to save her marriage.

The revelations began when Kyle went to visit Sutton Stracke and her new horse, and the pair got into a conversation about couples therapy.

"What I have learned in therapy is that we've really been working a lot, taking on a lot, and that's really created so much time apart," Kyle explained. "... We started out with nothing... It's a lot of change."

"Every now and then, you're going to have to make some sacrifices on both sides," Sutton remarked, to which Kyle responded, "I know, but he will never not work. Honestly, you could turn down certain things."

"Well, you're going to have to, right?" Sutton questioned. "Not so," Kyle replied, a feeling that she further explained in a confessional.

"I've made sacrifices and compromises. I've been a really good wife and a great mom. I've supported him through everything," she said. "I want to feel that Mau is prioritizing me as much as I have him all of these years."

To Sutton, Kyle explained, "Now I have the freedom to be able to do some things for me and I like it. I don't want to not do them because one day my kids will be all gone from the house, and then what am I going to have? I don't want to be where my husband's up here and I'm down here. I want to have my life, too. It just feels good to be independent."

Later, in a conversation with Mauricio, Kyle discussed how therapy has helped their marriage.

"Talking to Jamie has been a big source of comfort for me, and also, I think it's been great that you've been talking to him, too," she told her husband. "This year has been very challenging for us. Even though we've been so good about talking in these sessions, I still find that I'm like, 'I really want to talk about this. When are we meeting with Jamie next?'"

"Well, it becomes fun," Mauricio replied, a sentiment with which Kyle disagreed.

"I wouldn't say fun," she disagreed. "It feels good. I wasn't laughing in those sessions."

"We've gone through a tough few months, a tough year, or whatever you want to call it," Mauricio said. "Having a session with him helps me be more in tune with myself... All I'm saying is this is helping us. I think we're in a way better place... We've been married for 27 years. We've never had so much going on in our lives. It's become hard, right? It's become really hard."

Kyle noted that she doesn't want to sit at home while Mauricio works, to which he said, "Nor do I want you to. Your career is amazing. You've got all these amazing, creative ideas about shows and all these things. And I've grown a lot. I have 85 offices. I'm going to have 100 offices by the end of this year. I'm opening up two offices a month. It's crazy stuff. We're both growing. We're both changing. We're about to be empty nesters. We've hit our 50s."

Kyle disagreed, saying that their kids haven't left the nest just yet.

"I know, honey, but from your perspective you're looking at today, and today you are correct," Mauricio said. "I'm looking at what tomorrow's going to look like. Tomorrow's going to be here very fast."

"But the point is for me, yes, I am thinking of that, but we also have to think about today," she replied. "I want to be in a place in my life that I feel happy and fulfilled."

While Mauricio noted that he and Kyle "never, ever throughout this process stopped loving each other," she expressed concerns about their marriage in a confessional.

"I thought it was important to go to couples therapy because the more difficult things have become between us, the more difficult it has been to communicate," she told the cameras. "I sometimes just get frustrated that I don't feel like I'm being heard. [tearing up] I'm not going to stay in a situation that I'm not happy in. Things that I wouldn't want my daughters to accept I'm not going to accept for myself."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

