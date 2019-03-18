Kylie Jenner and YouTuber David Dobrik Surprise Strangers at the Mall

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner teamed up with YouTube personality David Dobrik to give a few strangers quite the surprise.

In a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, Jenner hides in the backseat as Dobrik gives rides to unsuspecting fans, who are quizzed about their Kardashian-Jenner knowledge, like which sister is their favorite and what they know about Jenner’s successful cosmetics brand.

One fan reveals his favorite Kardashian sibling is Khloe only to find out Jenner is sitting behind him. "I was just about to say you were my favorite," he says to uproarious laughter from Dobrik and Jenner.

Later, a young female fan freaks out when Dobrik tells her to congratulate Jenner on her success, only to discover the mogul is sitting behind her. "Bro, you f**king kidding me," she exclaims as she covers her shocked face. "What the f**k!"

The video continues this way until one fan fumbles over his Jenner knowledge, much to Dobrik’s confusion. "Are we talking about the right Kylie?" he asks his passenger, who clarifies he’s indeed a fan of Jenner's.

When she finally pops up behind him, he tells Jenner she’s "f**king fire" and receives a hug from the superstar.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the surprises, with the video racking up over 6.3 million views and counting. Watch the full clip below.

The playful video comes amid drama surrounding Jenner, who has been slow to rebuild her friendship with Jordyn Woods after it was revealed the Kardashian pal hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The revelation has caused a rift between the two longtime friends.

A source previously told ET that the two friends "have communicated, but not much," with Jenner "still figuring out where [Woods] fits into her life." For more on that story, check out our full coverage below.

