The upcoming election has Americans being inundated with ads, emails, and constant news coverage -- and if that isn't inspiring you to get out and vote, maybe these celebrity thirst traps will!

Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan, Lizzo, and more celebrities are using their star status and platforms to encourage their fans to get out and vote. These celebs don't just want you to vote in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. There's also lots of highly important state and local elections to consider.

Chris Evans participated in the trend after accidentally leaking a nude photo of himself, which he used to get the word out on voting. "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" he later tweeted.

A group of celebrities including Sarah Silverman, Josh Gad and Mark Ruffalo were also all naked for a PSA video to talk about mail-in voting.

Stars have posted bikini pics, shirtless selfies, and even have gone entirely nude to get their follower's attention. Lizzo and Homeland star Mandy Patinkin both showed off their twerking skills, while Kerry Washington teased a fake Scandal reunion movie to get fans to click on a voter information link.

Other stars, including Sterling K. Brown, Zoey Kravitz and Diplo, are just straight-up posting nude or nearly nude photos to get fans to pay attention to this year's election.

Here's a look at some of the pics and videos celebrities are using to get out the vote:

Kylie Jenner

Michael B. Jordan

Lizzo

Hailey Baldwin

Sterling K. Brown

Like what you see?😏 There’s more where this came from...👀: https://t.co/hxpZ4NM4g9pic.twitter.com/v2NktElkJB — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 22, 2020

Tana Mongeau

Zoe Kravitz

Ireland Baldwin

Bebe Rexha

Mandy Patinkin

Kerry Washington

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info... https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xdpic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

Diplo

Todrick Hall

Ilana Glazer

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

