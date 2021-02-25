Kylie Jenner had a fun night out with Caitlyn Jenner at Craig's in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The pair enjoyed cocktails, toasting on the 23-year-old makeup mogul's Instagram Stories.

"Cheers to us!" Kylie says in the clip.

"Cheers to us, I can't believe," Caitlyn begins before Kylie spills her drink. "Uh-oh, are you spilling already?"

Kylie also shared some of her cravings during her pregnancy with her now-3-year-old daughter Stormi, zooming in on the Craig's bread basket.

"Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one," she said. "This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Kylie previously shared that she missed eating sushi while pregnant and that she had an unusual pregnancy craving.

“Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. So strange! Lol,” she tweeted to a curious fan back in 2018.

It seems that Kylie has babies on the brain these days. A source recently told ET that Kylie "absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own."

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Not Interested in Dating Other People, Kylie Wants More Kids (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Watch Kylie Jenner Do Caitlyn Jenner's Makeup for the First Time Ever

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Aren't Dating Others, She Wants More Kids

Kylie Jenner Shares Video of High-Tech Shower in Response to Critics

Related Gallery