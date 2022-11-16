Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out two years before she was born. The mother of two's ensemble put her shoulders on display with a sleek winged neckline. Hugging her figure -- and making it impossible to walk -- was the feathered fishtail skirt. Completing her look, Kylie wore a pair of matching black feathered gloves.

But what really made the makeup mogul stand out was her silver headpiece. Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a hilarious video of her making her way inside the event with the help of Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader.

"This is how we have to walk in this dress," Kylie said in a video of her waddling through the hallway of the museum. "It’s worth it."

Kylie celebrated her evening in a series of posts. "Mugler king," she captioned a photo carousel that led with a close-up shot of her from the red carpet.

In a follow-up post, the Kardashians star shared images from inside the event, including one of her rocking her second look by the designer, which included a cape and a bodysuit from Mugler’s 1997 collection.

"Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum. such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler," Kylie wrote.

Kylie’s evening in Brooklyn follows her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month, where she wore another vintage Mugler look.

Meanwhile, the exhibit at Brooklyn Museum is an intimate look at some of Thierry Mugler's most iconic designs, including pieces worn by Kylie, her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B.

Thierry Mugler died on Jan. 23, 2022. He was 73.

