Kylie Jenner is a Postmates champion!



On Wednesday, the delivery service released the latest installment of their series, The Receipt, where they highlighted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s snacking habits, which included spending over $10,000 on food deliveries last year alone.

Fun fact concerning the 21-year-old’s ordering habits: While nearly everyone else usually puts in orders for lunch and dinner, Jenner tends to put in hers most often in the morning — at 10 a.m — and might be as simple as a cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker.



Other items the Kylie Cosmetics founder is fond of having delivered? The truffle “Impossible Burger” from Umami Burger, macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk, penne Bolognese from Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal and taquitos from Casitoa del Campo.



Jenner’s priciest delivery was a single bottle of Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila (which retails for roughly $125 to $150). And her skimpiest order was a bottle of SmartWater and a single carrot.



According to the company, Jenner also has an unofficial record for the most orders requested in the shortest period of time. That would be four in a 10-minute interval.



Postmates also shared some of the reality star’s favorite pregnancy snacks while hiding out from the public eye in 2017-2018. They include French fries, chicken nuggets and Oreo McFlurrys.

While the social media maven's receipts are substantial, she's definitely not the only Hollywood star who's racking up some impressive orders with Postmates. Last year, the series revealed that Post Malone managed to spend $40,000 on orders in just over a year! And his favorite go-to purchases are far more vast than Jenner's, including Chik-fil-A, Burger King, Ralphs, Panda Express, KFC, CVS, Petco and much more. At Coachella last year, the "Sunflower" performer dropped a whopping $8,000 to treat an entire party to biscuits from Popeyes.

And we can't forget proud fast-food junkie Chrissy Teigen and her hubby, John Legend, who rack up the Postmates orders for all occasions, including their annual McDonald's feast on Christmas Eve. Like Malone, the crooner's orders are also incredibly random including everything from Pinkberry, to Velveeta American cheese singles, to Shake Shack.



