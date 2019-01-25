These famous sisters can't stay mad at each other for long!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she and Kylie Jenner had had a fight, but had since made up. In two stunning black-and-white snaps, the sisters' celebrate the end of their scuffle by cuddling up to each other.

Kourtney, 39, looks gorgeous in a mini-dress with a plunging neckline, while Kylie, 21, glows in a sequin gown with a high slit. Both girls wore their hair up for the occasion as Kylie hugs her older sister from behind.

"We had a tiny sister fight two days before this. This was our make up cuddle.🖤," Kourtney captioned the pics.

While it's not clear what Kourtney and Kylie fought about, the former has been no stranger to fighting with the other Kardashian siblings. Last year, Kim Kardashian West called Kourtney "the least exciting to look at" in a blow-out fight over the scheduling of a photo shoot. After the comment, Khloe Kardashian took Kim's side and Kourtney called Kim "an evil human being."

Following the remark, Kim attempted to clear the air, telling Kourtney, "What I meant is you're the most boring."

In an Instagram post after the comments, Kim did her best to end the feud once and for all. "I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at," Kim quipped.

After the sister spats, Kourtney told E! News that she "felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore."

"Honestly, I think it's ongoing. I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself. I think in the past I've always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings,” she said. “So, I think this is ongoing. It's a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It's definitely a process and you'll see it throughout the season.”

Kourtney also noted that her 22-year-old sister, Kendall Jenner, has her back.

"We're just like really best friends. We're on the same wavelength. Like, we like the same stuff, we like to do the same stuff. We have good conversations, we have fun together, there's no drama with us,” she continued. “Kendall has my back in this season, you'll see. When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn't there and I'm like, ‘What?! They're saying this about me?' And then Kendall has my back."

Watch the video below for a look back at Kim and Kourtney's fight:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Have Stayed With Tristan Thompson If She Were Khloe

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Rock Sexy Black Ensembles for 'Sister Date' at LACMA

Kourtney Kardashian Scares Khloe Kardashian and Larsa Pippen During 'Halloween' Movie Night

Related Gallery