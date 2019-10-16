Kylie Jenner might already be a billionaire, reality TV star and makeup mogul -- but she could add another honor to her resume this December.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is nominated for a Streamy Award for her collaboration with David Dobrik -- who is nominated for the most awards this year, with 11 nods. Among the other nominees announced on Wednesday are Tana Mongeau, Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, Lil Nas X, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lizzo, Jack Black, Ninja and Gordon Ramsay.

The awards show -- honoring the best in online video -- will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, Dec. 13, and streamed live at YouTube.com/streamys.

See the full list of nominees below:

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City

Animated

Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast

Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass

Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L'atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

The Feels

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood

Scripted Series

Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun

Dance

Dytto

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams

Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena

Food

Binging with Babish

Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Prince Ea

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam

Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson

Safiya Nygaard

News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

Hot Ones • First We Feast

IMDb Me • IMDb



REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex



Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

Mark Rober

Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce

SciShow

Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome

Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja

shroud

Tfue

Twitch Rivals

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power – You Decide

Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley – The Feels

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi

Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad • David Dobrik

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler – DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy – Deep Look

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Hannah Lehman – Two Sides

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling

Editing

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists

Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron's Animals

Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale

Jody Steel – Jody Steel

Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

Martin R. – Buttered Side Down

Writing

Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy

Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders

SOCIAL GOOD

Company or Brand

Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler

WWE – Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN:

Creator

21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled

King Bach – RuJohn Foundation

Markiplier – My Friend's Place

Nonprofit or NGO

Explore.org

It Gets Better Project

