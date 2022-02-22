Kylie Jenner's Son Wolf's Middle Name Pays Homage to Dad Travis Scott

Wolf Webster is already taking after his famous father!

In the newborn's birth certificate, obtained by ET on Tuesday, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, chose to honor the 30-year-old rapper by giving their son Travis' real first name, Jacques, as Wolf's middle name.

News of the special nod to Travis' name comes just days after the 24-year-old makeup mogul revealed their baby boy's unique name on her Instagram.

"Wolf Webster," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Kylie revealed on Instagram that she'd given birth to her and Travis' second child together on Feb. 2. The two are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. Kylie's birth announcement was a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby's hand. Her rep later confirmed to ET that Kylie gave birth to a baby boy, just one day after Stormi's fourth birthday.

While Wolf is less than a month old, he's already seen several members of his famous family, including Kylie's parents.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner gushed over the little one during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

"My 11th grandchild. He's so cute! It's amazing," Kris said. "I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis, because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people."

Following Wolf's birth, Caitlyn Jenner told Good Morning Britain that she had met the youngest family member, adding, "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."

As for the proud parents themselves, a source recently told ET that they "are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy."

"They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier," the source said. "They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties."

