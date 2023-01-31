We already know how influential Kylie Jenner's Instagram can be — from her hotly debated Fashion Week looks to the astronomical success of Kylie Cosmetics. And now it seems her son has inherited the same powers.

The reality star finally revealed her son's name, Aire, in an Instagram post last week. After initially announcing her son's name as Wolf last year, Jenner and her son's dad Travis Scott had kept his new name under wraps until the last few weeks. While the internet is still figuring out how to pronounce Aire, we couldn't help but notice how adorable his shark and truck pajamas were.

The Kar-Jenners are known for their strong pajama game — Khloe and co. rocked plaid pairs for their Christmas card, while Kim and her kids sported matching onesies. Plus, Kim's viral loungewear brand SKIMS has plenty of adorable grown-up options for Valentine's Day.

If you, like us, are obsessed with the cute PJs, you can score the exact pair of jammies as Jenner's son for the little ones in your life on Amazon. Both pajama sets are from the brand Posh Peanut, a children's boutique for pajamas, clothing, home products and more. The brand uses its signature Päpook fabric, a bamboo-derived viscose that's lightweight and soft for sensitive skin.

Below, you can shop Aire's adorable pajama set in both the shark and truck patterns.

For even more styles to shop, we've included some of our favorite pajama picks from the brand.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

See Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Irina Shayk Modeling Similar Lion Look

Kylie Jenner Shares Correct Way to Pronounce Son Aire’s Name

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Son's New Name and First Photos of His Face

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken Up (Source)