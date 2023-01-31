Shopping

Kylie Jenner's Son Wore These Adorable Pajamas in His First Instagram Pic — And They're Available on Amazon

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kylie jenner
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We already know how influential Kylie Jenner's Instagram can be — from her hotly debated Fashion Week looks to the astronomical success of Kylie Cosmetics. And now it seems her son has inherited the same powers.

The reality star finally revealed her son's name, Aire, in an Instagram post last week. After initially announcing her son's name as Wolf last year, Jenner and her son's dad Travis Scott had kept his new name under wraps until the last few weeks. While the internet is still figuring out how to pronounce Aire, we couldn't help but notice how adorable his shark and truck pajamas were.

The Kar-Jenners are known for their strong pajama game — Khloe and co. rocked plaid pairs for their Christmas card, while Kim and her kids sported matching onesies. Plus, Kim's viral loungewear brand SKIMS has plenty of adorable grown-up options for Valentine's Day.

If you, like us, are obsessed with the cute PJs, you can score the exact pair of jammies as Jenner's son for the little ones in your life on Amazon. Both pajama sets are from the brand Posh Peanut, a children's boutique for pajamas, clothing, home products and more. The brand uses its signature Päpook fabric, a bamboo-derived viscose that's lightweight and soft for sensitive skin.

Below, you can shop Aire's adorable pajama set in both the shark and truck patterns.

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Sharks
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Sharks

Sustainably made from ultra-soft bamboo fibers, Posh Peanuts' pajamas range from sizes 0-3 months to 5T.

$40
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Enzo
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Enzo
Amazon
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Enzo

Aire also wore these blue and yellow truck-patterned jammies.

$40

For even more styles to shop, we've included some of our favorite pajama picks from the brand. 

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Solid Ribbed Black
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Solid Ribbed Black
Amazon
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Solid Ribbed Black

We love the ribbed texture and button details on this simple black pair.

$42
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Dusk Rose
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Dusk Rose
Amazon
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Dusk Rose

This set is pretty in pink with watercolor roses.

$40
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Safari Animals
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Safari Animals
Amazon
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Safari Animals

Lions, zebras, tigers and more decorate these palm green jammies.

$40
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Mermaid
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Mermaid
Amazon
Posh Peanut Pajamas Set - Mermaid

Perfect for Ariel fans, this set is adorned with nautical mermaids.

$40
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Sailor Blue
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Sailor Blue
Amazon
Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set - Sailor Blue

Keep it simple and sweet in this deep blue set.

$40

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

See Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Irina Shayk Modeling Similar Lion Look

Kylie Jenner Shares Correct Way to Pronounce Son Aire’s Name

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Son's New Name and First Photos of His Face

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken Up (Source)