Celebrate Holiday Traditions in The Kardashians' New Collection of Matching Family Christmas Pajamas
Christmas is quickly approaching, and few do holidays quite as well as the Kardashians. In the spirit of cherished family traditions like their iconic Christmas card, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian teamed up with The Children's Place for a second year to launch matching family pajamas for the 2022 holidays.
"The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season!" said Kris in a press release. "I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"
For all your gifting needs, matching family pajamas are sure to bring loved ones together to make new holiday memories. Share in the joy of the season with family photos that capture your coziest moments, a good Christmas movie night, or memorable gifts for each member of your family. With over 30 pajama sets, The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Family Pajama Collection has a great selection of ultra-soft and affordable jammies that will arrive in time for all your family's festive celebrations.
Ahead, shop our favorite Kardashian Christmas family pajama styles on Amazon.
This fairisle print features reindeer and snowflakes in shades of blue, red, yellow, and green.
Ring in the holidays Kardashian-style with these Christmas tree-printed jammies.
Holiday greetings in pink, red, blue, yellow, and green adorn this patterned pajama set.
Celebrate spooky season with this pumpkin-printed PJ set.
Classic black and white buffalo plaid is contrasted by a red collar and cuffs.
Inspired by the magic of colorful holiday lights, this set features a graphic black top and bulb-printed bottoms.
The Children's Place's buffalo bear print features plaid bears and moose on a cream-colored background.
The blue-and-yellow Hanukkah set is printed with dreidels, menorahs, and Stars of David.
The friendly monsters that decorate these Halloween-themed PJs are anything but scary.
The "Christmas crew" style includes all your favorite holiday characters: Santa, the Gingerbread Man, a snowman, a penguin, and elves.
With fairisle-printed pants and a Christmas tree graphic baseball tee, the Feliz Navidad set is an adorable option for Christmas.
Make game days even better with this football-themed set.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers
Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less
The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 21 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends
25 Best Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget in 2022
Last Chance to Shop the Best lululemon Gifts for Men and Women of 2022
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $25
40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Today
The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas