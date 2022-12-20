Shopping

Celebrate Holiday Traditions in The Kardashians' New Collection of Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

By Lauren Gruber
Khloé, Kris, True, and Dream Matching Family Pajamas
The Children's Place

Christmas is quickly approaching, and few do holidays quite as well as the Kardashians. In the spirit of cherished family traditions like their iconic Christmas card, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian teamed up with The Children's Place for a second year to launch matching family pajamas for the 2022 holidays. 

"The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season!" said Kris in a press release. "I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"  

Shop the Matching Pajamas

For all your gifting needs, matching family pajamas are sure to bring loved ones together to make new holiday memories. Share in the joy of the season with family photos that capture your coziest moments, a good Christmas movie night, or memorable gifts for each member of your family. With over 30 pajama sets, The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Family Pajama Collection has a great selection of ultra-soft and affordable jammies that will arrive in time for all your family's festive celebrations. 

Ahead, shop our favorite Kardashian Christmas family pajama styles on Amazon. 

Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Multi Fairisle
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Multi Fairisle
The Children's Place
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Multi Fairisle

This fairisle print features reindeer and snowflakes in shades of blue, red, yellow, and green.

$15
Matching Family Pajamas - O Christmas Tree
Matching Family Pajamas - O Christmas Tree
The Children's Place
Matching Family Pajamas - O Christmas Tree

Ring in the holidays Kardashian-style with these Christmas tree-printed jammies.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Make It Merry
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Make It Merry
The Children's Place
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Make It Merry

Holiday greetings in pink, red, blue, yellow, and green adorn this patterned pajama set.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Pumpkin
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Pumpkin
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Pumpkin

Celebrate spooky season with this pumpkin-printed PJ set.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Black/White Buffalo Plaid
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Black/White Buffalo Plaid
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Black/White Buffalo Plaid

Classic black and white buffalo plaid is contrasted by a red collar and cuffs.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Let It Glow
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Let It Glow
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Let It Glow

Inspired by the magic of colorful holiday lights, this set features a graphic black top and bulb-printed bottoms.

$20
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Winter Bear
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Buffalo Bear
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Winter Bear

The Children's Place's buffalo bear print features plaid bears and moose on a cream-colored background.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Hanukkah
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Hanukkah
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Hanukkah

The blue-and-yellow Hanukkah set is printed with dreidels, menorahs, and Stars of David.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Monster
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Monster
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Halloween Monster

The friendly monsters that decorate these Halloween-themed PJs are anything but scary.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Fleece Pajamas Sets - Christmas Crew
Matching Christmas Holiday Fleece Pajamas Sets - Christmas Crew
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Fleece Pajamas Sets - Christmas Crew

The "Christmas crew" style includes all your favorite holiday characters: Santa, the Gingerbread Man, a snowman, a penguin, and elves.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Feliz Navidad
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Feliz Navidad
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Feliz Navidad

With fairisle-printed pants and a Christmas tree graphic baseball tee, the Feliz Navidad set is an adorable option for Christmas.

STARTING AT $11
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Football Fam
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Football Fam
Amazon
Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets - Football Fam

Make game days even better with this football-themed set.

STARTING AT $15

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

