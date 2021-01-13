Desperate times call for desperate measures! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have taken their grooming into their own hands, and the result hasn't always been pleasant.

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 55-year-old actress opened up about attempting her own at-home bikini wax with the help of her 62-year-old actor husband.

"Kevin is, like, incredibly handy. He's really good with a lot of things," Sedgwick explained. "We kind of both figured, how hard could it be? So I went online and I got the best wax kit."

Despite reading the directions, they found out that a bikini wax wasn't quite as simple as it seemed.

"You have to use small pieces of cloth because if you use too big a piece of cloth, it's just too painful and too hard," Sedgwick said. "I'm not saying it was a disaster but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle."

The "agonizing" experience led to a shouting match between the pair.

"There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this!' And he was like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'But you're good at everything!' And he was like, 'Well, I'm not good at this!'"

Sedgwick also joked that life in quarantine isn't necessarily conducive to a happy marriage.

"The secret to a happy marriage is that you don't spend 24/7 together, right?" she said. "But the amazing thing is -- and a surprise even to me -- is that after 32 years, he always wakes up before I do in the morning. And I come downstairs during this COVID time and I'm like, 'How did you sleep? How's your morning been so far?' And I really care. I really want to know, which is surprising."

Bacon recently opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about his wife of 32 years.

"Listen, putting into any kind of words 32 years of marriage is difficult, but she is the music," Bacon said. "I lucked out. Somehow I found the person that I'm meant to be with and I'll never take that for granted."

