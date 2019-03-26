It’s time to vote!

Fans of Telemundo’s La Voz will now have the opportunity to vote for their fave contestant and decide who stays in the singing competition. The show will go live beginning Sunday, March 31 at its new time of 8:30 p.m. ET.

Coaches Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzman, Carlos Vives and Wisin will each have eight talented singers on their teams during this final phase. ET caught up with Fonsi at the beginning of the season to talk about the importance of the show.

"I love the format of La Voz, The Voice, because it is a positive, music reality show," he told ET. "It focuses on opening doors instead of closing them. We know it's a competition, and we know that not everyone can win, and we know that we can only choose one. However, it should be about this fun, positive, journey and what they can absorb, as they go through the different stages of the competition."

"Being a coach is fun because you can share what we've been through, the good and the bad, the ups and downs," he continued. "I always like to leave something positive that they can grab onto."

The winner of the show will receive $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

"I think what makes this show so special is that everyone loves to sing. La Voz is like life, a challenge, an emotion, a joy and a sadness," Vives told ET. "I think because the show mimics life, it makes it attractive and so for those that participate and watch, it allows them to feel connected."

"I'm all about making music, especially Latin music," Fonsi added. "And, the only way to do that is with new talent, new generations, and new risk takers. I love it when young talent just go out there and they say, 'You know what? This is who I am, whether it works for your format or not, whether it works for this genre or this one, this is who I am.' That's what I look for as a coach, and that's who I hope will keep making Latin music."

Fans will have a variety of options on how to vote but can begin the process via Telemundo.com/vota. Jacqueline Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal will return as hosts. The 32 contestants that will be competing in this final phase are:

TEAM FONSI

Jerry Montañez, 42-year-old Puerto Rican from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Elahim David, 28-year-old Venezuelan from Miami, Florida.

Kat López, 19-year-old Cuban from Miami, Florida.

Francisco Gonzále, 24-year-old Cuban from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeidimar Rijos, 18-year-old Puerto Rican from Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Raymundo Monge Jr., 31-year-old Mexican from South El Monte, California.

Ediberto Carmenatty, 31-year-old Puerto Rican from Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico.

Abdiel Pacheco, 27-year-old Puerto Rican from Humacao, Puerto Rico.

TEAM GUZMAN

Rubén Sandoval, 21-year-old Mexican from Beldwin Park, California.

Adriana Foster, 32-year-old Mexican from Doral, Florida.

Elvin Ramos, 23-year-old Puerto Rican from Loíza, Puerto Rico.

Kari Santoyo, 23-year-old Mexican-Puerto Rican from Chicago, Illinois.

Génesis Díaz, 20-year-old Cuban from Hialeah, Florida.

Veronica Rodríguez, 19-year-old Puerto Rican from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Deanette Rivas, 27-year-old Venezuelan from Miami, Florida.

Dunia Ojeda, 27-year-old Cuban from Miami, Florida.

TEAM VIVES

Paola Lebrón, 20-year-old Puerto Rican from Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Manny Cabo, 49-year-old Puerto Rican-Uruguayan from Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Sheniel Maisonet, 22-year-old Mexican-Puerto Rican from Homestead, Florida.

Lluvia Vega, 30-year-old Mexican from Brownsville, Texas.

Ana Senko, 21-year-old Mexican from San Antonio. Texas.

Mava González, 18-year-old Venezuelan from Coral Springs, Florida.

Abel Flores, 27-year-old Mexican-Guatemalan from Los Angeles, California.

Yireh Pizarro, 23-year-old Puerto Rican from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.

TEAM WISIN

Yailenys Pérez, 18-year-old Cuban from Hialeah, Florida.

Yashira Rodríguez, 22-year-old Puerto Rican from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Ronny Mercedes, Dominican-Honduran from Bronx, New York.

Brisila Barros, 20-year-old Uruguayan from Greenacres, Florida.

Mayre Martínez, 40-year-old Cuban-Venezuelan from Redondo Beach, California.

Stephanie Amaro, 38-year-old Mexican from Whittier, California.

Frances Dueñas, 24-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Bliss, 27-year-old Puerto Rican-Dominican from Manhattan, New York.

For information on how to vote, visit Telemundo.com/vota.

