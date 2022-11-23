Get in the spirit! Restauranteur Misty Mansouri opened Lady Byrd Cafe in 2020 in Los Angeles, California, and since then, it has become a go-to spot for customers to enjoy delicious food and a gorgeous atmosphere.

The cozy neighborhood cafe boasts a private dining set up in small greenhouses along with two open-air patios, and now they're taking things to the next level with a festive ambiance for the holiday season.

Lady Byrd Cafe/Instagram

"We have set the stage with beautiful rusts, and yellows," Mansouri tells ET.

"For our fall menu, we have a pumpkin spice latte, along with a carrot, sweet potato, and veggie soup. It's all about soups with the quick turn around in weather. Hearty dishes like our pastas always hit the spot too," she adds.

As for what you can lookout for next: "We are hoping to add a sweet potato pancake, short rib served over sweet pot puree, and perhaps a hot turkey dinner."

Lady Byrd Cafe

"We are moving into winter wonderland soon, which I am very excited about, and most of our fall dishes will be served all the way through."

If you can't make it into the restaurant just yet, Mansouri says you can emulate the vibe of Lady Byrd Cafe in the comfort of your own home for the holiday season.

"I personally love creams and dark rusts for table settings for Thanksgiving. For decorations, I recommend using lots of colorful foliage, plenty of candles, and glass light up pumpkins. Warm string lights, cozy throw blankets, and some jazzy tunes are a must as well," she shares.

Lady Byrd Cafe/Instagram

As for menu items? "Mini pumpkins and an assortment of veggies are always great. For dessert, a pumpkin pie or a warm breading is always a given," the CEO notes.

Regardless of what you're serving or how you choose to decorate, the restaurant owner believes the company you're surrounded by is what is most important.

"I just love any chance I get to spent time with friends and family. Especially after the last couple years, we are reminded to cherish these moments," she explains.

Lady Byrd Cafe is located at 2100 Echo Park Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90026 and offers breakfast, lunch, aperitivo and dinner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bobby Flay Shows Off Food Network’s New Kitchen and Dishes on Holiday Competitions (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'NCIS' Sneak Peek: Kasie Tags Along for Thanksgiving With Knight's Family (Exclusive)

15 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas To Be The Best Dressed Guest at Dinner

8 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Services to Order Meals Online