Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are "the real deal." A source tells ET that after a tough year riddled by a busy work schedule, the pandemic and the horrifying attack of her friend and dognapping, Polansky has been the singer's "rock."

"Michael is her North Star,” the source says. "He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her."

According to the source, the pair has a deep connection and the tech entrepreneur sees a side of Gaga that many others don't.

"They are the real deal," the source went on to share. "He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani."

"He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine," the source adds.

Despite being in love, the pair has been making an effort to avoid being photographed and keep their private life as private as possible, but that doesn't mean Polansky isn't around, the source assured.

What's more, being back in New York City has given Gaga a new lease on life and allowed her to be creative, but most importantly, it's given her the chance to spend time with family. The singer is currently in the city performing at Radio City Music Hall alongside Tony Bennett for his last set of shows at the iconic venue. On Tuesday, the duo released their new single and announced their follow-up to 2014's Cheek to Cheek, Love for Sale.

"Being back in New York has completely recharged her," the source shares. "She’s happy, inspired, and feeling very creative."

The source maintains that "at the end of the day, she’s a family person. She’s at peace when she’s surrounded by people she loves and who love her."

The Oscar-winning singer and actress went Instagram official with Polanksy in February 2020 after sharing a photo of the pair loved-up while on a yacht in Miami.

In March, a source told ET that Gaga "is super in love with Michael Polansky."

"She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down," the source added. "Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

RELATED CONTENT

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Celebrate His 95th Birthday With New Song

Lady Gaga Steps Out in New York City in the Tallest Stilettos Ever

Lady Gaga Says Boyfriend and Her Dogs Are 'All I Need'

Lady Gaga's Alleged Dognappers Arrested: Singer's Father Reacts (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery