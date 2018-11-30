Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have lots of love for each other.

The A Star Is Born leading lady took to Twitter on Friday to address legal documents obtained by The Blast, which included alleged 2016 text messages between Gaga and Kesha in which they discussed Perry's possible sexual assault allegations against Dr. Luke. In the messages, Gaga allegedly called Perry "so mean" for not telling her story.

"@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other," Gaga tweeted. "These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️."

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

The "Teenage Dream" singer retweeted Gaga, adding, "Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward 👩‍❤️‍👩."

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward 👩‍❤️‍👩 https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke, claiming that he drugged, raped, and emotionally abused her. In August of 2016, she dropped her lawsuit against the producer in California in an effort to focus on creating new music, according to her legal counsel. However, she maintained her lawsuit against Dr. Luke in New York.

Dr. Luke has vehemently denied the accusations and countersued for defamation and breach of contract.

In June of 2017, the producer's lawyers subpoenaed Gaga to set a deposition date for his defamation case against the "Tik Tok" singer.

Gaga's reps responded to the subpoena in a statement released to ET saying: "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

For more on the legal battle, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga Is the Queen of Old Hollywood Glamour While Honoring Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Reveals What the Biggest 'Reward' of 'A Star Is Born' Has Been for Her (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper Says He and Lady Gaga Are Navigating Awards Season 'Together' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery