Glitz and glamour ruled the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Hollywood's finest did not disappoint when it came to their red carpet style for the SAG Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday. From breathtaking ball gowns, elegant ensembles and timeless tuxedos, these celebrities dressed to impress and instantly caught our attention.

Among the stars who turned heads was Lady Gaga, who exuded Old Hollywood glamour and elegance in a white Dior gown -- a la Marilyn Monroe -- that features a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with white heels and gorgeous gold and diamond necklace, earrings and rings. Her platinum locks were in a chic bun, and rocked a bold deep red lip.

Danai Gurira was a standout in an exquisite white, strapless Ralph & Russo creation that was trimmed with flirty feathers.

Then there was Emily Blunt in a bright pink Michael Kors gown that featured dramatic ruffles around the sleeves and back. She paired the dress with diamond dangling earrings and a silver clutch.

