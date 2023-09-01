Lady Gaga is back in Las Vegas! The 37-year-old Mother Monster resumed her Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano residency on Thursday night.

The "Applause" singer teased the highly anticipated show with a selfie with her glam makeup, which included winged eyeliner and a bold red lip while holding up a playbill.

"IT’S OUR OPENING SHOW IN VEGAS BABY 1 hr 16 min till we hit the stage to SWING 🖤🎺" Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, captioned the pic.

Gaga also gave fans a look at herself post-show, posing with her glam team while rocking a shiny tuxedo.

"THATS ALL FOLKS 🐰🥕 @fredericaspiras @sarahtannomakeup," Gaga captioned the shot.

The GRAMMY winner originally kicked off her jazz and piano residency in January 2019, and alternated performances with her pop show Enigma. She last performed the Jazz & Piano show in May 2022.

After that, Gaga took a walk on the dark side to take on the role of Harley Quinn for the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his role as the DC Comics villain The Joker. Phoenix previously won an Oscar for his role in 2019's Joker, which served as an origin story for his character.

Gaga wrapped filming Joker: Folie à Deux in April. Gaga is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 12 shows total before wrapping on Oct. 5.

Gaga announced the new batch of shows after the Born This Way singer mourned the loss of late jazz icon Tony Bennett, with whom she worked for his 2011 Duets II album and 2014's Cheek to Cheek. The pair released their collaborative Love for Sale in 2021, which was Bennett's final album and won him his final GRAMMY Award.

Bennett died on July 21 in his hometown of New York City, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. While no specific cause of death has been announced, Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, sharing the news with the public in 2021.

