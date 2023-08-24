Lady Gaga is hard at work before she takes Las Vegas by storm!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old shared three posts on her Instagram page, bringing her followers along to her rehearsal for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

The first post was a selfie of Gaga in her car, dressed in black and wearing matching sunglasses. "Before rehearsal…..😎" she captioned the shot.

The following post was a series of photos featuring Gaga mid-rehearsal, including another selfie after Gaga did her hair and makeup, Gaga with the sheet music for "The Best Is Yet to Come," and Gaga in what looks like her dressing room. The gallery's final photo shows Gaga rehearsing with her band.

The last post shows Gaga "after rehearsal," which includes three shots of the singer as she wraps up the day's festivities. It features photos of Gaga sitting on the floor in her black dress, heels and fedora, smiling into the camera as she walks outside and Gaga blowing a kiss into the camera as she hides among yards of fabric.

"I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show," the singer captioned the photo post.

The GRAMMY winner originally kicked off her jazz and piano residency in January 2019, and alternated performances with her pop show Enigma. Jazz & Piano ended in May 2022.

After that, Gaga took a walk on the dark side to take on the role of Harley Quinn for the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his role as the DC Comics villain, The Joker. Phoenix previously won an Oscar for his role in 2019's Joker, which served as an origin story for his character.

Fans got a first look at Gaga as Harley Quinn, when the film's director, Todd Phillips, shared a still shot from the film on Instagram back in February. The pic sees a bleach-blonde Gaga staring intensely into the eyes of the Joker himself. Gaga has red face paint smeared on her lips and nose, which appears to be from the Joker's made-up face. Phoenix is staring just as intensely back at Gaga, but with more of a loving look as opposed to the shock that appears in the House of Gucci actress' eyes.

The first look photo came amid news that Gaga is laying low while filming the project. A source told ET in January that "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work."

Gaga wrapped filming Joker: Folie à Deux in April. She announced her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas last month. The show will kick back up again on Aug. 31 and Gaga will perform 12 shows total before wrapping on Oct. 5.

The singer announced the news on her Instagram with an exciting teaser trailer including footage from previous shows. The video teased "stripped-down versions of her hits" and music from "the Great American song book."

Gaga announced the new batch of shows after the Born This Way singer mourned the loss of late jazz icon Tony Bennett, with whom she worked for his 2011 Duets II album and 2014's Cheek to Cheek. The pair released their collaborative Love for Sale in 2021, which was Bennett's final album and won him his final GRAMMY Award.

Bennett died on July 21 in his hometown of New York City, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. While no specific cause of death has been announced, Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, sharing the news with the public in 2021.

In a lengthy and deeply heartfelt tribute, Gaga opened up about the "painful" experience of watching the legendary singer battle Alzheimer's disease at the end of his life.

"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," Gaga captioned an Instagram photo of the musical partners embraced in a hug. "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real."

The "Hold My Hand" singer said she learned about far more than music from Bennett.

"Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight," she shared. "'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world."

Gaga went on to detail some of her heartbreaking final memories of the legendary star, offering sage advice for younger generations.

"I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye," she wrote.

"I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett," Gaga concluded. "If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don’t discount your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change. Don’t flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical. And pay attention to silence -- some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all. I love you Tony. Love, Lady."

Amid a celebrated career, Bennett proved that choosing perfect collaborations was his sweet spot. He worked with k.d. Lang on the GRAMMY-winning album A Wonderful World, followed by The Art of Romance, Duets: An American Classic, which marked his 80th birthday, and Duets II, which featured Amy Winehouse’s final recording prior to her death in 2011. Bennett also released Viva Duets, a Latin-themed project with appearances from Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony.

The beloved singer, doting husband, and loving father is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters, Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and nine grandchildren.

Susan took to Bennett's verified Instagram account on July 22 and posted a moving message to the fans, friends and colleagues "who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy."

She added, "And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony's legacy forever."

