Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors & Teases New Music

Yes, Lady Gaga is expecting, but it’s not what you think!

The 32-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to shut down pregnancy rumors and share what she’s actually preparing to birth -- new music!

In a tweet that sent waves of delight through her fandom of Little Monsters, the GRAMMY and Oscar winner indicated that she’s working on her sixth studio album.

“Rumors I’m pregnant?” she wrote. “Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.”

The post was quickly met with various excited replies, such as photos of kids freaking out and gifs of people fainting.

“Well give birth nowwww,” wrote one fan.

“I’m ready mom #LG6,” responded another.

The post followed a tabloid report earlier this month that insinuated that Gaga could be pregnant with A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

The pair’s undeniable chemistry in the Oscar-winning movie has ignited endless speculation about whether the two have shared romantic sparks, and Gaga’s recent split with ex-fiance, Christian Carino, also fueled such talk.

However, it seems the “Born This Way” singer -- who shut down the speculation with an epic eye-roll during a recent, post-Oscars appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- is busy focusing on her new music, having not released an album since 2016’s Joanne.

She will also resume her Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano residency shows at Park MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 30.

