Designer Brandon Maxwell is proud of his dear friend, Lady Gaga.

ET caught up with Project Runway's new judge at the show's premiere party in New York City on Thursday night. Maxwell, whose creations are worn by Meghan Markle and Hollywood's biggest stars including Blake Lively and Thandie Newton, gushed about dressing Gaga for her first Oscar win in February.

"Magical. Incredible. You know, I think for me that’s a night that as somebody who…you would not be interviewing me if she helped me sort of be here," the Texas native said. "And more importantly as a friend. So you can imagine the out-of-body experience I had when she won. It was incredible."

The A Star Is Born leading lady rocked his stunning black ballgown onstage at the Academy Awards as she crooned "Shallow," for which she won the Oscar for Best Original Song, in a chemistry-filled performance with Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maxwell became Gaga's fashion director in 2012 and also styled editorials for renowned magazines and campaigns for various fashion brands before launching his eponymous line in 2015. He quickly became known for his impeccably tailored dresses that exude modern glamour and elegance, which have graced a plethora of red carpets and events.

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Emmys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You'll soon see the designer on the small screen as he joins supermodel and host Karlie Kloss, ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and journalist Elaine Welteroth as judges on the revival of Project Runway when it returns to Bravo on March 14.

So what made Maxwell sign on to be a part of the fashion design competition show?

"Because I’ve only had this business for three years and I’m really in the thick of it every single day," Maxwell explained. "I think the world really chooses to focus on, like, great successes, but I think life is really measured in the failures. I have had plenty of those, so I’m happy to be here to let people know what’s up."

Reporting by Paige Gawley.

For more on Project Runway, read on:

Christian Siriano Is Talking to Selma Blair About Making Adaptable Clothes After Her MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)

'Project Runway's' Bravo Homecoming Sets March Debut, Supersized Episodes and Cardi B: First Look!

Tim Gunn Says ‘Project Runway’ Exit Didn’t Happen How He Would Have Wanted (Exclusive)