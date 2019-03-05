Style

Lady Gaga Is a Fierce and Fabulous Showgirl on Enchanting 'V Magazine' Cover

By Liz Calvario‍
Once again, Lady Gaga transforms into the fashion queen of our dreams.

The Oscar-winner extravagantly covers the March/April edition of V Magazine in her best spread yet. Celebrating 10 years of the mega star and the publication working together -- as well as Gaga's 25th time gracing the cover -- the photo shoot sees renowned photographer Jean-Paul Goude transform Gaga into a "couture doll."

"We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size," explains Goude about the singer's shape-shifting looks. On the magazine's cover, Gaga shows off her version of a showgirl, wearing a black Armani Prive dress, complete with a pink feathered coat and an extraordinary headpiece by Shaun Leane for Alexander McQueen.

She’s an Enigma! Celebrating 10 years of @LadyGaga and #VMagazine, our March/April cover story sees @jeanpaulgoudeofficial transform #LadyGaga into a couture doll. Seen here as a showgirl in @Armani Prive, she returns as the ultimate shape-shifter in this long-awaited #JeanPaulGoude collaboration. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size," explains Jean-Paul Goude. #V118 is on newsstands March 7th. Head to #linkinbio for the full story. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photography Jean-Paul Goude Fashion by @aikiualex. Hair by @deki_kazue_hair Make-up by @sweetmayia Headpiece @shaunleanejewellery for @alexandermcqueen courtesy #Swarovski On lips @maybelline color sensations On face @swarovski gem stones Casting @starworksgroup @itboygregk Cover story @mathiasrosenzweig

The second photo released features the A Star Is Born leading lady in what Goude calls "an intergalactic Marie Antoinette" look. The pop star dons a metallic silver, strapless Atelier Versace gown paired with Gaga's signature platform heels, and a mega wig with curls and feathers.

For a decade, V has had the privilege of serving as @ladygaga’s canvas. When she was guest editor of V99 in 2016, she referred to her numerous cover stars as “cover humans,” a term that collapsed the artwork (the cover) and the subject (the star) into one supreme being. Gaga, to us, represents the ultimate “COVERHUMAN”. #V118 marks her 25th time gracing a V cover. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photographed in Paris by @jeanpaulgoudeofficial as an intergalactic Marie Antoinette in Atelier @Versace. #V118 is on newsstands March 7th. Head to #linkinbio for the full story. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Fashion by @aikiualex Hair by @deki_kazue_hair Make-up by @sweetmayia On lips @maybelline color sensations. Casting @starworksgroup @itboygregk Cover story @mathiasrosenzweig

Gaga has been a couture goddess and style icon since she first stepped out onto the music scene. V Magazine's accompanying piece reflects on their first time working with "pop's latest anti-ingénue" at 22 to the world "falling head-over-platform-heels for Gaga."

See more of Gaga's ever-changing fashion in the video below.

