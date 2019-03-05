Once again, Lady Gaga transforms into the fashion queen of our dreams.

The Oscar-winner extravagantly covers the March/April edition of V Magazine in her best spread yet. Celebrating 10 years of the mega star and the publication working together -- as well as Gaga's 25th time gracing the cover -- the photo shoot sees renowned photographer Jean-Paul Goude transform Gaga into a "couture doll."

"We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size," explains Goude about the singer's shape-shifting looks. On the magazine's cover, Gaga shows off her version of a showgirl, wearing a black Armani Prive dress, complete with a pink feathered coat and an extraordinary headpiece by Shaun Leane for Alexander McQueen.

The second photo released features the A Star Is Born leading lady in what Goude calls "an intergalactic Marie Antoinette" look. The pop star dons a metallic silver, strapless Atelier Versace gown paired with Gaga's signature platform heels, and a mega wig with curls and feathers.

Gaga has been a couture goddess and style icon since she first stepped out onto the music scene. V Magazine's accompanying piece reflects on their first time working with "pop's latest anti-ingénue" at 22 to the world "falling head-over-platform-heels for Gaga."

See more of Gaga's ever-changing fashion in the video below.

