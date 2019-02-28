It turns out Lady Gaga has been sneaking into theaters to watch A Star Is Born — and fellow filmgoers had no idea!



During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning songstress revealed that, since the release of her film, she’s watched it with paying customers who didn’t realize she was sitting nearby. She also shared the tricks she’s adopted to ensure she isn’t caught (and SPOILER ALERT to bypass the film’s tragic ending).



“I’m squatted in the back with the popcorn, like, hiding and then I sneak [out] 30 minutes out because the end of the movie is so sad that I can’t take it. So I’m just, like, crying with my popcorn,” she revealed while discussing the acclaimed movie's return to theaters on Friday with 12 extra minutes.

The 32-year-old singer also responded to the relationship rumors that have run rampant since she and co-star-director Bradley Cooper delivered a jaw-dropping performance of “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.



"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal," she began, as the crowd cheered. "People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song. The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story."



She also discussed how hard it was to give control of the performance over to Cooper, even though it yielded such buzzworthy results.

"From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. When you're singing love songs, that's how you want people to feel,” she stated, before finally putting all the hearsay to rest by saying, "I'm an artist! I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

In November, Gaga spoke with ET at the 32nd American Cinemateque Awards, where she gushed about her instant connection with Cooper and the bond that has blossomed since.

"I just love him so much and he is such a dear friend of mine and I am just so proud to be here tonight," she said at the event, where Cooper was being honored. Later, she added, "You know, that's what's really come out of all of this for me: the reward of a lifetime friendship with someone I deeply respect."



Check out the full chat in the video above.



