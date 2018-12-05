Laila Ali is speaking out about her recent car accident.

The pro boxer released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, after a man whom she accidentally backed into with her car was sent to the hospital.

"As was reported, I was involved in a minor parking lot accident yesterday. I am okay, and am praying that the elderly gentlemen [sic] who was walking behind my car as I was backing up is okay," she wrote. "My daughter (Sydney) was in the vehicle, and she is okay too."

"I am thankful for the medical responders and LA County sheriffs department, both of whom arrived promptly and tended to the situation with urgency and calm," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me concerned."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET on Tuesday that Ali accidentally hit a man while driving through the parking lot of the Calabasas Commons in California. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and as of Tuesday, was in stable condition, ET learned. Ali remained on the scene and was not arrested or cited.

