Laila Ali Accidentally Backs Into Pedestrian With Her Car

Laila Ali sent a man to the hospital after she backed into him with her car on Tuesday, ET confirms.

Deputy Schrader with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that Ali accidentally hit a man while driving through the parking lot of the Calabasas Commons in California, on Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics and LA County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident, where medics treated the victim on the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is in stable condition, ET has been told. Ali remained on the scene and was not arrested nor cited. Per Schrader, the Sheriff’s department is investigating this as an accident, emphasizing that this was not a crime. ET has reached out to Ali's rep for comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

Ali has yet to speak out on the matter. However, early Tuesday, she posted a throwback photograph of herself and her late famous father, renowned boxer Muhammad Ali, on her Instagram. The captionless snap shows the two at training in a boxing gym.

ET spoke with the athlete-turned-host and cookbook author in 2016, where she reflected on the close bond she had with her dad.

"My father and I had a special connection. We all had a connection with our father, but mine, unlike any other, because we both did the same thing. We've both been hit upside the head, and hit some people upside the head, and it's a whole different thing," she explained. "We've bumped heads over the years. But at the same time, we had so much respect for one another, and like I said, that's something I'll cherish and always respect with my father."

