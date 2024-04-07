Lainey Wilson had a big night at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday -- but some fans are already looking toward the future at a big collaboration that may be on the horizon.

Wilson not only delivered a live performance of "Country's Cool Again" during the star-studded show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, she also took home the trophy for Female Video of the Year for her song "Watermelon Moonshine."

Wilson spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage after the show -- and addressed a rumor that she might be the yet-unannounced artist who collaborated with Keith Urban on a new duet he's releasing next month.

Wilson played coy when asked about the speculation, and jokingly replied, "I'll text you later." However, she did take time to praise Urban for his kindness.

"I'll say this -- Keith Urban has been so good to me," Wilson shared. "Like, anytime I see him or run into him, he gives me like just life advice, and words of wisdom. I literally jot it down in my phone, 'cause I'm like, 'I need to remember that Keith Urban said this to me."

"He's just taught me so much... [so], you'll see," Wilson added, seemingly teasing a potential duet.

As for her big win, the songstress said she was taken by surprise when her name was called.

"I was shocked. I mean, when you look at every girl that's in that category? It's really mind-blowing when you think about what they have done and how everybody is so different, their story is so different, and just how hard they work to bring their vision to life," said Wilson, who beat our Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire and Megan Moroney for the award.

Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7. - Brynn Osborn/CBS via Getty Images

Meanwhile, ET also spoke with Urban on the red carpet -- and the singer remained very tight-lipped about which singer he collaborated with on his forthcoming single and his future album.

"So, 'Straight Line,' [was the] first single, 'Messed Up as Me,' just came out in February, and we have another single coming out next month -- that's a duet," Urban shared. "So excited to get that out."

Addressing the fan speculation that the duet may be with Wilson, Urban played coy, telling ET, "You just never know!"

"We recorded it last summer, and I've been having to sit on this thing since then, so I'm ready for it to come out," Urban said. "Then the album later this year."

After his performance of "Straight Line" during Sunday's show, he also spoke with ET backstage and confirmed that his duet partner was "very much in the building." However, given the sheer number of country singers at the event, that didn't exactly narrow things down or confirm any rumors.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards were held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

