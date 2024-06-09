Lainey Wilson has many big fans -- including one of the most iconic rock artists in the music business: Jon Bon Jovi.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Wilson, 32, backstage at Nissan Stadium during day 3 of this year's CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday, and asked about recent comments Bon Jovi made during an interview with Jelly Roll, in which he praised her musical prowess.

"That's pretty cool!" Wilson gushed with a smile. "And he did write me a little letter! And he put his phone number on there. I was like, 'Now this might be one of the coolest moments I've had.'"

Recently, Jelly Roll and Bon Jovi chatted with one another for Interview Magazine, and the "It's My Life" singer praised Wilson, calling her "the greatest thing ever."

According to Wilson -- who performed at the MusiCares event honoring Bon Jovi earlier this year -- she ended up texting Bon Jovi and expressed how much his support has meant.

"My goodness! I mean, he has lifted me up and encouraged me, and that's one that you write home about, for sure," Wilson marveled.

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. - John Shearer/Getty Images

Before taking the stage at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening, the country songstress explained her thought process behind the performance.

"I'm gonna channel the inner 14 year old that was sitting up in every single corner of this stadium taking notes," Wilson shared with ET. "I'm gonna think about those kids also out there looking at me and watching me and showing them what I learned."

Wilson also performed at CMA Fest alongside Keith Urban -- where they surprised the crowd with a performance of their collab "Go Home W U." Wilson expressed her appreciation for some of the life lessons the veteran country crooner has shared with her.

Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Terry Wyatt/WireImage

"Keith has given me some of the best advice," Wilson explained. "It was this one day, I was so tired, I had just come off the road or something, and I ran into him on music row and he said, 'Remember Lainey, no whining on the yacht.'"

"I wrote that one down," Wilson said. "I was like, 'I like that!' It's true, you know? Like, at the end of the day, we can be tired and run in the mud, but we get to get up and do what we love to do every single day."

Wilson also addressed the status of her involvement in the fifth and final season of Yellowstone and reiterated what she previously told ET at the 2024 ACM Awards back in May.

"I'm waiting! I'm tellin' you, I'm waiting," Wilson said, explaining she still hasn't heard from series co-creator, Taylor Sheridan. "Taylor knows my schedule, so holler!"

Wilson said that she would be "100 percent" down to come back, sharing, "I think it's got to be finished out and storylines got to go somewhere, you know? And any chance I get to be a part of that universe right there, sign me up!"

This year's CMA Fest -- hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde -- airs June 25 on ABC.

