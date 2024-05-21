Lainey Wilson got an emotional surprise after her performance on The Voice finale!

On Tuesday, the country star took the stage to perform during night two of the season 25 finals, but it was what happened after she took the stage that brought her to tears.

When host Carson Daly handed the mic to coach Reba McEntire, it was clear that the country legend had something to say as she helped pass the torch to a new generation.

"Lainey, I am so proud of you," Reba praised, noting that the Lainey had named her as an influence in the past. "I am thrilled to death if I had anything to do with your career, 'cause you are blowing it up."

"I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night, and I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you to bridge the gap between our generations," she continued. "I'd like to be the person who invites you to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

The pair shared an emotional hug on stage, as Wilson tearfully accepted her admission into the legendary country music establishment, adding, "Holy moly!"

Noting that her family was in the audience, Lainey told the crowd, "They took me to Nashville when I was 9 years old and we went to the Grand Ole Opry... I knew that i wanted to play there, I wanted to do it."

"It is so crazy that you're asking me to be a member 'cause I look up to you so much," she added, addressing Reba directly. "I'm not talking about just musically, but the way that you carry yourself and your work ethic, you inspire me every day."

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Lainey on The Voice red carpet prior to her award, where they both marveled at her epic week -- being named the ACM Awards' Entertainer of the Year, celebrating her 32nd birthday on May 19, preparing to open her own country bar on Nashville's legendary Broadway, and now, performing on The Voice -- after auditioning seven times and being turned away.

"I didn't even make it to the part where they turn the chair around," she recalled. "But hey, it just kinda lit a fire under me and I said, 'You gotta keep on going... It's been wild but we have been celebrating every step of the way. I'm so glad to be here."

