It's time for The Voice to crown its season 25 champion -- but first, the Top 5 are taking the stage one last time!

After their final two competitive performances on Monday, Karen Waldrup, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, Nathan Chester and Asher HaVon get to soak in the moment with a highly anticipated duet with their A-list coach.

Unfortunately, Chance the Rapper didn't end up with a team member in the finale this season, but Reba McEntire, John Legend and Dan + Shay will all take the stage at least once during Tuesday's live finale -- before the winner is finally announced.

Take a look at the season 25 finalists below and see what they performed with their coaches!

Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay)

The experienced singer won over both of the country-leaning coaches in her Blind Audition, with a passionate performance of Jo Dee Messina's "Bye Bye." But after Dan + Shay blocked Reba, she landed with the rookie coaches, thanking them for the support with a Battle Round win on their track, "Save Me the Trouble."

Karen continued her season 25 run in the Knockouts, acing Trisha Yearwood's country classic, "Georgia Rain," and kept things going in the Playoffs with a stunning performance of Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck." For her live show performances, Karen was constantly a top vote-getter, delivering powerful performances of Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" and Sugarland's "Stay."

In night one of the finale, Karen stuck to her country roots, performing Jo Dee Messina's "I'm Alright" for her up-tempo song and Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" for her ballad.

In her final performance of The Voice season 25, Karen teamed up with her coaches Dan + Shay to perform "You Look Good" by Lady A, adding a female voice into the infamous country duo.

Bryan Olesen (Team Legend)

This season's oldest contestant, Bryan got three chairs to turn for his Blind Audition performance of OneRepublic's "Love Runs Out." After landing on Team Legend, Bryan wowed his coach so much with his Battle Round rendition of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" that he skipped the Knockouts entirely.

Bryan returned for the Playoffs with a beloved karaoke track -- "Africa" by Toto -- and once again, his impressive vocals put a whole new spin on the yacht rock classic. He kept things high-energy in the live shows, performing Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" and Phil Collins' "Take a Look at Me Now," however, he was forced to compete for the Instant Save in the semifinals, ultimately winning his way to the finale with "Viva la Vida" by Coldplay.

In the finale, Bryan went retro with his up-tempo song, performing "Freedom! '90" by George Michael, but new school with "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone as his ballad.

For his performance with coach John Legend, Bryan put his rock spin on "Feelin' Good," channeling the Joe Bonamassa rendition, though John has often performed Nina Simone's more soulful version -- and the combo was The Voice perfection.

Josh Sanders (Team Reba)

The country singer won Reba over with his Blind Audition performance of Nate Smith's "Whiskey on You," and continued to impress in the Battle and Knockout Rounds with Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours" and Tyler Joe Miller's "Wild as Her."

For the Playoffs, Reba tasked Josh with a something a little more offbeat, but he aced his performances of "Black Water" by The Doobie Brothers. He stayed a weekly favorite when he went back to country with live show performances of Thomas Rhett's "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)" and Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

For the first night of the finale, Josh went up-tempo and hard rockin' with Randy Houser's "Boots On" but proved he could also slow things down with Randy Travis' "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

Teaming up with Reba in his finale performance, Josh found spiritual common ground with his coach as they performed Randy Houser's powerful praise hit, "Back to God."

Asher HaVon (Team Reba)

The powerful vocalist surprised some when he joined Team Reba after earning a three-chair turn for his Blind Audition performance of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain." However, he's been a team standout since, winning both his Battle -- with "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner -- and Knockout -- with a show-stopping performance of Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart."

He busted out another epic performance in the Playoffs, lending his vocal power to "Titanum" by David Guetta and Sia before showing his versatility in the live shows, with Boyz II Men's seductive "I'll Make Love to You" and the Beyoncé breakup ballad "Irreplaceable."

Asher showed off even more of his range in the first night of the finale taking on two iconic divas with Donna Summer's "Last Dance" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Asher and Reba kept it old school with their finale performance, taking the stage with a rendition of Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald's "On My Own."

Nathan Chester (Team Legend)

After a two-chair turn Blind Audition performance of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," Nathan has been a Team Legend favorite all season. He won his Battle with a show-stopping cover of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," and kept it soulful in the Knockouts with Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love"

In the Playoffs, Nathan stuck to his guns, turning The Beatles' "Oh! Darling" into a modern soul standard, earning him praise from all four coaches. He followed that up with celebrated performances of Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" and Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" to earn his spot in the season 25 finals.

Nathan kept it soulful in his first finale performances, choosing "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers for his up-tempo track and Leon Russell's "A Song for You" as his ballad.

And Nathan and John of course kept it soulful with their finale performance of "When a Man Loves a Woman."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of part one of the finale on Monday night, and Reba shared how excited she was for the star-studded finale, which also featured performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and season 23 winner Gina Miles.

"So many great entertainers hitting the building," she marveled. "Not only the artists who have been competing all this time for The Voice trophy but our guest stars. I'm so thrilled. Love it."

The Voice's season 25 finale airs live Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

