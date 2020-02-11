Lana Condor used to do some celebrity stalking of her own. The 22-year-old actress stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday and fessed up to following David Beckham around six years ago.

"I stalked David Beckham around the Whole Foods on Santa Monica," Condor admitted.

"You followed him all around the supermarket?" Corden questioned.

"Throughout the produce," Condor confirmed. "I finished at the cashier and I thought I was being so low-key -- [but] you always know when you're being followed, you just do -- and finally he looked at me... and was like, 'Would you like a picture?'"

"But now I get it," she said of experiencing the same thing now. "You're like, 'Oh, not so subtle.'"

In fact, Condor told the story of her very first fan encounter -- which took place a few days after her Netflix film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, debuted in 2018 -- when some excited girls caught her off guard.

"I was working out and then I went into the sauna butt naked as one does after a workout -- well as Lana did," she said. "And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden I just hear squeals and the door whips open and it's a group of girls who run in on me and I'm like, 'Ah!' They ran in and they were like, 'Oh my god, you're Lara Jean!'"

"[That] was a really big wake-up call," she added.

The interview came just days ahead of the release of the second film in the franchise, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which is set to drop on Netflix Feb. 12.

Last year, Condor told ET all about what fans can expect from the flick, which will see John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), the recipient of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) first love letter, enter the picture just as her relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) becomes official.

"The movie is a little bit more mature in the sense that all of a sudden, things aren't perfect anymore and you're actually dealing with real-life relationship problems," Condor said. "Our new character, John Ambrose, comes in and kind of shakes things up."

"The whole movie is like two movies in one, kind of," she added. "We have the Peter and Lara Jean story but we also have the Lara Jean and John Ambrose story, and it is a fully flushed, more mature movie, which I really, really like. We're just doing the same [thing] and making it better, which is great, and having more boys!"

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

