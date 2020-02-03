Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are good friends in real life, but they sure make a cute pair on the pink carpet.

ET was at the premiere of their new film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the two couldn't have looked happier as they posed side-by-side on the carpet outside the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

Centineo sported his buzzed 'do and a sharply fitted blue suit, which he paired with a traditional black tie, giving him a classic Hollywood leading man look.

Meanwhile, Condor gave off super cute retro vibes in a fun, black-and-white polka dot long-sleeved mini-dress.

In the To All the Boys film series, Condor and Centineo play Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, a couple who's flirtation and burgeoning romance plays a central role in the thrust of the narrative.

While they aren't dating in reality, it's not hard to see why the pair have such magnetic on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, it was clear that fans on Twitter were wishing Lara Jean and Peter weren't just characters, simply because of how adorable the actors are in real life. Fans shared videos of the pair -- dancing and goofing around like besties -- while losing their minds over the sheer cuteness of it all.

#NOAH: lana condor you are the love of my life pic.twitter.com/3uonOv0nBp — lara jean and peter kavinsky right hand (@coviskys) February 4, 2020

ET was first on the Vancouver set of P.S. I Still Love You in May 2019, when Condor and Centineo were busy filming the second To All the Boys movie -- and the young stars sat down to chat about the project.

"The sequel picks up like no time has passed from the first movie. Lara Jean and Peter are in a really good place. They're having a great time. It's an awesome relationship," Condor told ET's Katie Krause, setting the table for the upcoming film. "The movie is a little bit more mature in the sense that all of a sudden, things aren't perfect anymore and you're actually dealing with real-life relationship problems."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

