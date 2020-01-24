Noah Centineo is getting ready to go from the internet's favorite boyfriend to the most powerful man in the universe!

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is gearing up to play the iconic character He-Man in a new Masters of the Universe movie. The iconic action figure-turned-cartoon character-turned-live-action hero is notoriously buff, so Centineo says he's doing a lot of bulking up.

"It's a lot of eating," he told ET's Katie Krause on the set of the To All the Boys sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, last year. "You would think it's awesome but it's like, 6,000 calories a day."

"As a person you're supposed to eat like, 2,000 calories a day." he added. "It's great, I'm not complaining, but, you know, if I'm honest, I eat so many eggs."

The 23-year-old actor confirmed on The Tonight Show last April that he'd be taking on the legendary role, yet another in a series of major career moves following his To All the Boys breakout as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in 2018. Since then, he's played two more Netflix romantic leads -- in Sierra Burgess is a Loser and The Perfect Date -- reprised his role as Jesus Foster on Good Trouble, starred as nerdy scientist Langston in the new Charlie's Angels film, and more. (Not to mention the upcoming second and third To All the Boys movies,P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.)

"Honestly I couldn't be more grateful," Centineo marveled of his recent breakout. "To everyone who was involved in the making of To All The Boys and anything I've ever worked on."

"I've been acting since I was eight years old, so this is well over a decade, and to have all this opportunity in front of me is just blessings," he added. "Literally blessings, and then I want to do right by my own person for what's being given to me. I want to do right by the people around me and the people that I don't know that are on this planet, so when it comes to how am I taking this love, I'm trying to do it with open arms."

"I just want to take responsibility and really leverage what's happening for the betterment of not just myself but the people around me and everyone else."

The actor also has nothing but gratitude for the new additions to the To All the Boys family, including Jordan Fisher, who will play John Ambrose McClaren, another love interest for Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in the sequel, and Ross Butler, who is set to star as Peter's best friend, Trevor Pike.

"They're incredible actors. I've known both of them for a long time," Centineo told ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last summer. "They really take it to the next level and add depth to the story."

"Jordan and I, when Michael [Fimognari], the director and DP says 'cut,' we'll still be in character a little bit and fight over Lana and she'll love it," Centineo added on set.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts on Netflix on Feb. 12. See more on the sequel in the video below.

