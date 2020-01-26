Lana Del Rey stepped out at the GRAMMYs with boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

The 34-year-old singer attended the GRAMMYs on Sunday and posed on the red carpet with Larkin -- a real-life cop who serves as an analyst on A&E's Live PD, hosts Live PD Presents PD CAM and appears on Live Rescue -- marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Del Rey was all smiles as she smiled for photographers, cozying up to her beau on the carpet on music's biggest night. She glistened in a sparkly silver gown with her hair exquisitely tied up in a bun, while Larkin went with an all-black suit with matching handkerchief.

The singer revealed that she almost went with another dress for the GRAMMYs when she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima on the carpet Sunday evening: "I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress. But I love it!"

Del Rey, who was holding hands with Larkin, gushed over her love, telling ET, "I'm happy."

The couple made their red carpet debut the evening before during the pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Del Rey wore a leg-baring black-and-white off-the-shoulder gown, while Larkin looked dapper in a tailored tux for the Saturday night event.

Del Rey is nominated for two big GRAMMY awards this year for Album of the Year for her album, Norman F**king Rockell, and Song of the Year for the title track.

News broke that Del Rey was dating Larkin back in September after they were spotted together at Central Park in New York. The "Summertime Sadness" singer made their relationship Instagram official in December with a sweet Instagram pic of him giving her a kiss on the head.

Since then, the two haven't been shy about posting cute selfies with one another.

In his Twitter bio, 46-year-old Larkin describes his job title with Tulsa Police Department's gang unit in Oklahoma as "Full Time Tulsa POPO." He has been working with the gang unit (part of the Special Operations Division) for over 21 years, according to a 2017 feature piece on Larkin from local news station 102.3 KRMG.

