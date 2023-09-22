Things are getting fishy between Lance Bass and Ashley Tisdale.

The stars come together to re-live the early aughts Total Request Live days -- fittingly, on the same week that the iconic Carson Daly-hosted MTV show celebrates the 25th anniversary of its debut -- in ET's exclusive first look at Nickelodeon's upcoming Baby Shark's Big Movie.

In the clip below, Tisdale's rising pop starfish, Stariana, debuts a new music video for her splash hit, "It's Stariana!" Bass, with a name already fit for a fish pun, plays the host of Tidal Request Live.

See the cute video in the player below.

Baby Shark's Big Movie follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City -- the big city of sharks. Cardi B, Offset and their children -- 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave -- will return to guest star in the film, joining Tisdale, Bass, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman and ENHYPEN.

Also returning are series regulars, including: Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.

Fans can dive in when Baby Shark's Big Movie premieres this winter in the U.S. on Paramount+. Based on the globally beloved preschool property, the movie is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company.

In the meantime, "It's Stariana!" will hit the small screen during an upcoming episode of Baby Shark's Big Show!, airing Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Bass' Baby Shark reveal comes just after he reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates -- Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick -- for a buzzy reunion. The group joined forces for an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, and followed it up with a hilarious interview together on Hot Ones. It's all to promote their new single, "Better Place," which will be released later this month and will be featured in Timberlake's upcoming film, Trolls: Band Together, which hits theaters on Nov. 17.

