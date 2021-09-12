Lance Bass Says Twin Babies Could Arrive 'Any Day' Now (Exclusive)

Lance Bass is about to be a dad. The *NSYNC member talked to ET's Rachel Smith at the 2021 MTV VMAs Sunday night about the twin babies he has on the way and the upcoming relief concert he, AJ McLean and Nick Lachey are participating in next year.

"I got twins on the way," Bass shared. "They could come any day which I'm kind of really scared about."

In June, the 42-year-old singer announced he and his husband, artist Michael Turchin, are expecting twins after a long journey to becoming parents.

"I won't be at the VMA's for the next 18 years," Bass joked about having his handful with the twins.

Bass has another collaboration in the works with the Backstreet Boy and 98 Degrees stars, a relief benefit fittingly titled, TRL or Total Relief Live, which will help combat hunger across America.

"We're working on a little something together for January 2022, called 'TRL,' Total Relief Live, and it's a benefit concert benefiting feeding America. If you're going to call something 'TRL,' you gotta bring out the heavy hitters of TRL," Lachey said.

But that's not the only collab these guys have up there sleeves, we may see the boyband mashup of a lifetime...if we're lucky.

"I mean, look. We get the best of the best in the same studio in the same booth. Magic is definitely happening. I mean. Who knows. We'll see," McLean told ET. "I'd like to collab with *NSYNC too," Bass quipped.

The trio also had something to say about Britney Spears' engagement.

"So happy for her. She's obviously gone through a lot the last couple years, so I'm glad to see that she's very happy and I've never met him, but he seems like a really cool guy," Bass said. "She deserves the best, so I'm happy for her. Beyond happy," McLean added.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, aired live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.

