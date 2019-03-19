Lance Bass to Guest Star on 'Single Parents' (Exclusive)

Lance Bass is heading to Single Parents!

The *NSYNCer and TV personality, who recently premiered the Lou Pearlman documentary Boy Band Con at SXSW, will guest star on an upcoming episode of ABC's freshman comedy series led by Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, ET has learned exclusively.

Bass will play a fictional version of himself, who is the director of the most sought-after sleepaway camp in all of America: Lance Bass Space Camp, a camp devoted to space education with a nod to the performing arts. His episode will air May 1.

ET was on the Single Parents set while Bass was filming his guest appearance, where the 39-year-old opened up about the real-life humor behind the context of his character.

"I thought that was hilarious and I was very down to play that role," Bass told ET, joking that he's "used to playing myself." "I guess it's a really good joke when you put Lance Bass and space together because it works."

In 2002, Bass, then 23, famously pursued a seat on a Russian space mission, undergoing extensive astronaut training in preparation to fly to the International Space Station. He failed to secure a seat when funding fell through.

"Every day I think about going to space. I've trained, I'm certified and so if I ever got that mission I could go on, I'd be very happy," Bass said, adding he's still anticipating "going up" to space.

And being on the set of Single Parents, which revolves around a group of single parents of young kids, has given Bass hope that he and husband Michael Turchinwill become parents through their surrogacy journey.

"These kids are so amazing and I'm a stickler for kid actors too. And this show has the best kid actors," Bass said of the show's young cast. "They're the sweetest, but it definitely inspires me to have the family, which, we're very close, very close. We're on donor No. 7 right now. I think that might be a record but we're getting there."

"It's super exciting. It's taken so long that it sometimes doesn't feel real, but knowing that we're so close...," he added. "It's scary but exciting at the same time. We're just gonna go with the flow."

Notable guest stars on Single Parents this season have included The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Meester's husband, Adam Brody, who will appear in the freshman finale as an ex-lover.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

