It appears Marcus Jordan is no longer out of the picture for Larsa Pippen -- and we mean that literally.

Less than a month after ET reported that the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, ended her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, 33, the two were photographed together on the beach in Miami on Wednesday. According to an eyewitness, they held hands as they walked to two lounge chairs Jordan apparently reserved before relaxing in the sun and enjoying drinks.

A source tells ET, "Love is stronger than you think. Larsa and Marcus are figuring things out and not labeling this next chapter quite yet."

The on-and-off couple first sparked rumors of trouble in paradise in February after Pippen appeared to delete photos of her boyfriend on Instagram and was not following him on the platform. Shortly after, multiple reports emerged of their split after more than a year of dating. However, after they were photographed together on Valentine's Day, a source told ET, "They realized after a few days apart they want each other in their lives and are now working things out."

But, by mid-March, ET learned that Pippen had called it quits. "Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source told ET. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are photographed together in Miami after news of their breakup. - MEGA

The reality star later addressed their breakup in an interview on the Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes, explaining that she had a realization after being away to film a show.

"I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said on the podcast. "And I think when you're alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren't my guy, and that made me realize, I don't think he's my guy."

The mom of four elaborated, "I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I'm doing, and what he's doing. I want him to be happy, he's a great guy, but I just don't feel like it's for me."

